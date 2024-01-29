The72’s writers offer their Leicester City vs Swansea City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Tuesday night.

Leicester City come into this midweek clash looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship after cruising to a 3-0 win over Birmingham City in the FA Cup. Jamie Vardy, Yunus Akgun and Dennis Praet were on the scoresheet.

In the league, the Foxes are looking for a first win in two. They drew late against Ipswich Town after losing to Coventry City in the game prior.

Swansea City meanwhile are still adjusting to life under new boss Luke Williams, who arrived earlier this month. They were pummelled by Bournemouth in their FA Cup fourth round tie and face another challenging game here.

The Swans sit 16th in the Championship table as it stands. They’re eight points clear of the relegation zone and 10 off the play-offs.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It’s another tough game for Swansea City and I can see them tasting a third straight defeat. Leicester were back to their best against Birmingham City, even with a rotated side.

“They should be confident of getting another fairly routine win here too. Swansea can be a dangerous side on their day but they’re in dire need of signings before the end of the window if they’re to find joy over the rest of the season.

“I feel the result could reflect that need for signings. I’ll say this ends 3-0 to the hosts.”

Leicester City vs Swansea City prediction: 3-0

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Harry Mail

“Leicester needed their cup win over Birmingham last time out to get their mojo back. Prior to their victory over the Blues, they lost to Coventry City and drew with Ipswich Town.

“The Foxes have Southampton, Ipswich and Leeds United breathing down their neck. However, I fancy them to pick up all three points against Swansea.

“Luke Williams’ side were battered 5-0 away at AFC Bournemouth last time out in the FA Cup and their confidence will be low.”

Leicester City vs Swansea City prediction: 2-0