Hull City winger Jason Lokilo is heading to FC Vizela on loan, reports Ali Teker.

Hull City are poised to let the attacker leave on a temporary basis before the end of the transfer window later this week.

Lokilo, 25, joined the Tigers last summer but has struggled to make an impact with the Championship promotion hopefuls.

According to reporter Teker on X (see below), he is moving to Portugal now to link up with Vizela in the Primeira Liga.

Portekiz ekibi Vizela, Hull City'den Jason Lokilo'yu sezon sonuna kadar kiraladı. — Ali Teker (@_aliteker) January 29, 2024

Hull City man to leave

Cutting ties with Lokilo this month suits all parties involved. Hull can free up space and funds in their squad and the player can get more game time elsewhere.

The former DR Congo youth international has made 21 appearances in all competitions so far this season and has chipped in with a single goal away at Birmingham City in the FA Cup.

Lokilo penned a two-year deal at the MKM Stadium when he linked up with the Tigers in July last year but the move just hasn’t worked out for him.

The Belgium-born man was on the books at Crystal Palace from 2015 to 2017 and played once for their first-team. The ex-Anderlecht academy man left Selhurst Park and has since also had stints at Górnik Łęczna and Istanbulspor.

He does provide competition and depth to Liam Rosenior’s squad but in terms of being a regular starter, he hasn’t shown enough in the matches he has featured in to suggest he is of a good enough quality to help a side aiming to get to the Premier League.

Hull had a break from the action this past weekend and are back on Saturday at home to Millwall as they look to rise back into the top six.