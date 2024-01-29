The72’s writers offer their Oxford United vs Portsmouth prediction ahead of the League One clash on Tuesday night.

Oxford United come into this challenging League One clash still looking for consistency under Des Buckingham. The U’s are level on points with Stevenage just outside the play-offs but ground has been lost to those fighting for automatic promotion.

They sit 7th in the table after back-to-back defeats against Barnsley and Bristol Rovers.

Portsmouth meanwhile have bounced back from consecutive losses with 1-0 victories over both Fleetwood Town and Port Vale. They remain top of the pile as a result but Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough United and Derby County are all keeping pace.

John Mousinho returns to the Kassam Stadium, where he last played his football before becoming Pompey boss in January 2022.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Although Portsmouth have got back-to-back wins again, they’ve not been the most convincing and have come against struggling teams. A win is a win of course, but performances need to be more convincing if they’re to get victories over tougher teams.

“Oxford have shown what they’re capable of this season but they’ve still not been able to show it on a frequent enough basis under Buckingham. And, against Portsmouth, they could be made to pay if they’re not on their game.

“Ultimately, I think we’ll see a close an intriguing game, but the visitors will emerge victorious.”

Oxford United vs Portsmouth prediction: 1-2

Harry Mail

“Oxford have lost their last two league games in a row and have slipped out of the play-offs. They risk falling away if they can’t find some form again.

“Portsmouth have won their last two matches 1-0 away at Fleetwood Town and Port Vale to boost their promotion push. They are top of the table and I can see them winning by the same margin at the Kassam Stadium.

“They have signed Callum Lang from Wigan Athletic and his impressive addition will give the club a big boost.”

Oxford United vs Portsmouth prediction: 0-1