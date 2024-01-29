Swansea City boss Luke Williams has spoken out on Yannick Bolasie’s exit from the Swansea.com Stadium in an interview with BBC Sport.

Swansea City offered Bolasie a short-term deal following his stint in Turkey with Caykur Rizespor. He played 12 games in all competitions for the Championship side, but failed to register a goal or an assist.

The club confirmed via their official website that the 34-year-old has now left at the end of his contract and will play no further part for the Swans this season. He is now a free agent and is able to join a new club.

Speaking to BBC Sport following the news, head coach Williams had his say on the decision.

“We couldn’t reach an agreement with Yannick to extend,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate because he’s an unbelievable guy and we know the quality he has as a player. But deals can be more complicated, particularly when you have had a career like Yannick.

“Yannick is a man with many options. I am upset because I would have loved us to make something that was good for him and good for the club and somehow we didn’t manage to do it.”

Swansea City return to Championship action tomorrow evening following their 5-0 drubbing to Premier League side Bournemouth in the FA Cup last week. They travel to league leaders Leicester City where they will be hoping to get back to winning ways after three games without a win in all competitions.

Won’t be short of options

Despite his age Bolasie has shown he can still cut it in the Championship. His performances for Swansea City will likely put clubs in the second tier on high alert following his exit and the fact he is now a free agent.

The breakdown in talks between the player and the Swans may suggest he is looking for more than they can offer him however. This could mean that clubs could be hesitant to take the plunge. But his quality is undeniable and he could give any second tier side a huge push towards a place in the top six.

Swansea City have wasted no time in getting a replacement through the door. They have signed Brazilian winger Ronald who will likely come straight into the first-team fold. This could have effected Bolasie’s minutes out on the pitch and could also have been a factor in him leaving.