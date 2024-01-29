Norwich City have received a loan-to-buy bid from Hellas Verona for striker Adam Idah, according to a report from the Pink Un.

Norwich City academy graduate Idah has long been tipped for a bright future in the game. He’s not always been a regular starter with the Canaries but the 22-year-old has played 117 times for the Championship side, netting 17 goals and providing four assists.

This season, he’s managed seven goals and an assist in 34 outings across all competitions. However, with Josh Sargent back in the side after injury, Idah has been pushed out of the starting XI again.

The Pink Un reports that the striker has grown frustrated over his game time, and there’s now strong interest from elsewhere. Serie A side Hellas Verona have made a formal loan-to-buy bid for Idah, with Genoa also showing interest.

However, with just Sargent and Ashley Barnes on the books, Norwich City are unlikely to sanction an exit for Idah at this stage of the window.

Understandable frustrations

Idah has had starting opportunities with Norwich City but with his last five league appearances coming as a substitute, he’s back down the pecking order in the striker ranks. As a promising player in need of more meaningful minutes, you can understand why he would be frustrated.

His senior goal return hasn’t been the most eye-catching though, so you can see why Wagner has preferred options up top. A return of seven goals across all competitions at this stage of the season is respectable, and it’s his best to date.

Idah will be hopeful of kicking on and adding to his tally over the remainder of the season. Much of his Norwich appearances have been as a sub too, so his record of 17 in 115 perhaps isn’t the most representative of his true abilities.

With offers coming in but Norwich City unlikely to sanction a move, time will tell how Idah’s situation pans out.