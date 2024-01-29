Charlton Athletic are set for further talks with Nathan Jones over their managerial vacancy this week, according to reporter Richard Cawley.

Charlton Athletic are on the hunt for a new boss after parting ways with Michael Appleton earlier this month. The former Lincoln City and Blackpool manager struggled to make an impact at The Valley after coming in to replace Dean Holden.

Plenty of names have duly been linked with the Addicks since, with 50-year-old manager Jones among those mentioned. The Welshman previously worked as a youth coach with the club and has been out of the game since his exit from Southampton in February 2023.

Now, South London Press reporter Richard Cawley has stated on X that Jones and Charlton Athletic are poised for ‘further talks’ this week.

Nathan Jones set for further talks with #cafc this week. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) January 29, 2024

Jones previously worked wonders in his two stints with Luton Town, but his stints elsewhere have failed to impress. His Stoke City spell was tough and the jump up to the Premier League with Southampton proved to be no easier.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

A statement appointment?

There’s no hiding that Jones’ Southampton stint was a tough one. It hasn’t helped his reputation, but the Welshman’s work in his spells with Luton Town was exemplary and if he could find a similar level of success at Charlton Athletic, good times could finally return to South London.

The Addicks are in a tough spot in League One and the relationship between the club and fanbase has been pretty fractured. Bringing in a manager who can present a united front is needed, and Jones certainly did that with Luton.

His previous time as Charlton Athletic’s U21s boss should mean there’s a level of familiarity too, even though it was over 10 years ago now. The Addicks sit four points clear of the drop in 18th in the League One table, so this next appointment needs to be an inspirational one.