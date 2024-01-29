Charlton Athletic have seen a bid knocked back for Bristol Rovers star Aaron Collins, according to Bristol Live’s Daniel Hargreaves.

Charlton Athletic are enjoying a busy January transfer window having already recruited eight new members, most notably the additions of West Ham United midfielder Conor Coventry on a permanent deal and the loan capture of Ipswich Town striker Freddie Ladapo. But, seemingly the Addicks have room for more before Thursday’s deadline.

As per a fresh report from Bristol Live, the Gas rejected a bid from Charlton Athletic for Collins last week with the London-club now said to be considering their options.

The Welshman was not included in Rovers’ squad for their 3-1 victory over Oxford United on Saturday having been subject to an offer from the Addicks in what was said to have been the first formal approach for his services prior to Bolton Wanderers’s offer of £600,000, which was also swiftly rejected.

Both sides are yet to have made a fresh offer for the 26-year-old, though that may well change over the next 48 hours. League Two side Wrexham are also, rather ambitiously, said to hold an interest in Collins and could make a move to bolster their attacking ranks as they look to secure back-to-back promotions.

The man for the Addicks?

Charlton Athletic are certainly in the market for another new striker. They saw a move for Peterborough United’s Jonson Clarke-Harris collapse earlier in the window after he rejected two contract offers, so they may need to quickly step up their pursuit if they are to avoid a similar fate with Collins.

The former Forest Green forward has featured 36 times for Rovers so far this season, scoring five times and registering nine assists in all competitions. He ranks second for assists in League One as it stands, behind only Derby County’s Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, who is on 11.

It is clear why he is a wanted man, but only a few days remain for admirers to strike a deal.