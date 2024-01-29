Cardiff City are closing in on their second signing of the January transfer window, after successful negotiations with Valerenga striker Andrej Ilic according to Norwegian publication TV 2.

Cardiff City have signed Ryotaro Tsunoda from Yokohama F. Marinos as their only transfer in so far. But the defender could soon be joined by another new face in South Wales.

The Bluebirds are one of the lowest scorers in the division, with only seven sides having scored less. Therefore, a striker seems to be a strong priority for Erol Bulut’s side and they may have just got their wish.

According to Norwegian publication TV 2, Ilic, who currently plays for Norwegian second division side Valerenga, is closing in on a move to the Championship side. There have been successful negotiations between all parties and a £3m move looks to be on the cards.

A huge breakthrough

With just three days left of the January transfer window, signing Ilic will go a long way in helping Cardiff City in their hopes of putting some distance between themselves and the bottom three and push up the table and into the top half.

Having struggled for goals, a new forward is essential. Their two top scorers have five goals each and one of those is Perry Ng who is a defender. They need someone who knows where the net is and Ilic could be that player to catapult them up the table.

Of course a lot of pressure with rest of Ilic’s shoulders should he sign however. Given he would be coming in as the main man and likely going straight into the first-team fold from the off, he will need to hit the ground running to get the fans onside and help them any way he can. Should the £3m fee be believed, this is a lot to spend for Cardiff City on a player unproven, and so it is a risk, but could reap high rewards.