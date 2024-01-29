Bolton Wanderers are in the market for a new forward ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline, and Blackburn Rovers’ Niall Ennis is still a potential target, as per Darren Witcoop.

Bolton Wanderers’ pursuit of Bristol Rovers striker Aaron Collins is no secret following news of the Whites’ initial £550,000 bid being rejected, but Blackburn’s Ennis is also on their radar alongside Huddersfield Town’s Danny Ward.

Bolton looking to bolster their attack this week. Interest in Bristol Rovers striker Aaron Collins with initial £550,000 bid rejected. Huddersfield’s Danny Ward, close to full fitness after injury, another potential target along with Blackburn’s Niall Ennis. #bwfc #htfc #brfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) January 29, 2024

Ennis was said to be ‘closing in’ on a move to the Toughsheet Community Stadium almost two weeks ago according to Alan Nixon via his Patreon. He reported over the weekend that the £500,000 asking price is a snag in the pursuit, but Witcoop’s words suggest he remains a target as the end of the window nears.

The 24-year-old has featured 13 times for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side in all competitions this campaign, hitting the back of the net once in a 4-3 victory over Walsall in the Carabao Cup. His game time has been limited at Ewood Park, hence Bolton’s continued interest in prying him away from Rovers and into their own promotion push in League One.

A product of the Wolverhampton Wanderers academy, Ennis only signed for Blackburn from Plymouth Argyle at the beginning of the season. Prior to his summer switch, the forward hit 14 goals and provided seven assists for Argyle in all competitions during their promotion campaign.

Is Ennis the man?

His proven ability at League One level, plus recent experience of what it takes to climb out of the third tier, points towards this deal being a shrewd one should Ian Evatt’s side get it over the line.

It is not as though Bolton Wanderers are short of attacking options with five strikers currently on their books, but they are clearly now targeting quality over quantity in their bid to make a long awaited return to the Championship. Evatt may also need to replace Victor Adeboyejo should the reports linking him to Hannover 96 bear fruit.

Time is now well and truly ticking in the transfer window, so it remains to be seen if Ennis is on the move.