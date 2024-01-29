Bolton Wanderers have identified Huddersfield Town attacker Danny Ward as a potential target, reports Darren Witcoop.

Bolton Wanderers are in the hunt for a new forward between now and the end of the transfer window.

Ward, 33, has scored once in 10 Championship games so far this season.

According to reporter Witcoop on X (see below), he is seen as an option for the Trotters along with Aaron Collins and Niall Ennis from Bristol Rovers and Blackburn Rovers respectively.

Bolton looking to bolster their attack this week. Interest in Bristol Rovers striker Aaron Collins with initial £550,000 bid rejected. Huddersfield’s Danny Ward, close to full fitness after injury, another potential target along with Blackburn’s Niall Ennis. #bwfc #htfc #brfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) January 29, 2024

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Bolton Wanderers eye attacker

Ward is under contract at Huddersfield until the summer of 2025 meaning they are under no pressure to cash in on him this winter unless the right offer comes in.

He is a much more experienced player than both Collins and Ennis and could be a useful player for Bolton to have in and around the squad as they look to gain promotion from League One.

The Yorkshireman has also been on the books of the Trotters before so knows the club already. He joined them in 2007 as a youngster from Leeds United and went on to play twice for them in the Premier League before being loaned out to Swindon Town, Coventry City and Huddersfield.

Ward then joined the Terriers permanently from Bolton in 2011 and went on to have permanent spells at Rotherham United and Cardiff City, helping the latter get promoted to the Premier League under Neil Warnock during his time in Wales, before returning to the John Smith’s Stadium just under four years ago.

Ian Evatt’s side won 4-1 away at Carlisle United over the weekend and are expected to be busy before the deadline on Thursday as they look to add the finishing touches to their ranks.