Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic and Wrexham are keen on Bristol Rovers attacker Aaron Collins, as per a report by BristolLive.

Bolton Wanderers have seen an opening bid rejected for the League One star but the two clubs remain in talks over a potential deal.

Collins, 26, has made 35 appearances in all competitions already this season, scoring five goals and assisting nine.

In this latest update regarding his situation by BristolLive, he is unsurprisingly attracting interest from elsewhere at the moment.

Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic and Wrexham eye attacker

Collins is under contract at Bristol Rovers until the summer of 2025 meaning they are under no pressure to cash in on him this winter unless a bid that they can’t refuse comes in for his services.

The Welshman has been a key player for the Gas since joining them in 2021 and has since scored 39 goals in 139 matches altogether.

He was on the books at Newport County as a youngster before Wolves snapped him up. The Premier League outfit loaned him out to Tranmere Rovers, Notts County, Maidstone United, Newport and Colchester United before he left permanently for Morecambe.

Collins then ended up at Forest Green Rovers a year later and chipped in with 16 goals in 83 outings during his stint in Gloucestershire before Bristol Rovers lured him to the Memorial Ground.

He would be an impressive coup for Bolton and would boost their promotion hopes. However, the Trotters may need to see off competition from league rivals Charlton who have also been credited with an interest as they look to turn their campaign around following Michael Appleton’s exit.

Wrexham have also been mentioned but it would be a surprise if Collins was to drop into League Two, even though they are sat in 2nd place.