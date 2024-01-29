The72’s writers offer their Coventry City vs Bristol City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Tuesday night.

Coventry City come into this midweek clash looking to continue their impressive march up the Championship table. After a poor start, Mark Robins’ side have put together a fantastic run to rise to 6th.

The Sky Blues are now 11 unbeaten across all competitions after drawing with Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup. They’re won three straight in the Championship too.

Bristol City meanwhile are still looking to carry their FA Cup form into the Championship. They picked up another good result with a draw against Premier League side Nottingham Forest last week after overcoming West Ham in the third round.

However, the Robins are winless in four in the league. They sit 13th as a result, six points off the play-offs.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“With Coventry City in this form, it’s hard to see anything other than a home win. The concerns of months ago have been left truly in the past and Robins’ side have shown the quality that was expected of them after a big transfer window.

“Spirits are high in the camp and with Bristol City struggling for Championship form, I see them leaving empty handed. We’ve seen the performances they can put in on their day but it just hasn’t come together in the league recently.

“I’ll back the hosts to claim another win as they continue a remarkable turnaround.”

Coventry City vs Bristol City prediction: 2-0

Harry Mail

“Coventry are building some serious momentum right now as they look to reach the play-offs again this season. I think the experience of getting there last year will help them too.

“The Sky Blues are developing a habit of picking up points and I think they’ll have too much for Bristol City here.

“The Robins aren’t doing too badly themselves right now. They have signed Scott Twine this winter and he will be looking to build on the goal he got on his debut against Watford. However, I can see Liam Manning’s men losing in their upcoming match.”

Coventry City vs Bristol City prediction: 2-0