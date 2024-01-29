3 managers Huddersfield Town must consider after Darren Moore’s exit

Huddersfield Town have parted company with Darren Moore, as announced by their official club website.

Huddersfield Town drew 1-1 away at QPR over the weekend and are three points above the relegation zone.

They have a big decision to make on who to bring in as their new boss as they look to preserve their Championship status.

Here is a look at three candidates they should consider…

Paul Heckingbottom

He guided Sheffield United to promotion from the second tier last season. The 46-year-old has also managed Barnsley, Leeds United and Hibernian in the past and is available at the moment.

Heckingbottom, who is from Yorkshire, was sacked by the Blades in December and has since been weighing up his next move in the game. He won 50% of his 98 matches in charge at Bramall Lane.

Gary Rowett

The 49-year-old is an experienced manager in the Football League and could be worth a look by Huddersfield. Millwall dismissed him in October and he has since been unattached as he hunts for a return to the dugout in the near future.

Rowett has had stints at Burton Albion, Birmingham City, Derby County and Stoke City in the past. His Lions side narrowly missed out on the play-offs last year.

John Eustace

Birmingham City sacked him earlier this season to pave the way for Wayne Rooney’s appointment. His departure from the Blues was seen as harsh at the time, especially after the impressive work he did with the Midlands outfit during his spell there with the younger players.

Eustace deserves another shot in the second tier and would be ideal for the Terriers if they were able to lure him to the John Smith’s Stadium to fill the void left by Moore’s exit.