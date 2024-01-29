Leeds United’s recent transfer target Alessandro Zanoli was keen on a move to Elland Road before joining Serie A side Salernitana, according to the Daily Mail.

Leeds United’s need for a new right-back has been well documented this month. Plenty of players have been linked with the Whites but with a matter of days left in the transfer window, there remains business to be done at Elland Road.

Now, with Thursday’s deadline moving closer and closer, details of another target who got away have emerged.

According to the Daily Mail, Napoli man Alessandro Zanoli has been among the right-backs targeted by Leeds United. The 23-year-old was keen on a move to Elland Road too, but instead opted for a move to Serie A rivals Salernitana, remaining in Italy.

Since then, Zanoli has played once for his new loan club as a central midfielder. Leeds United meanwhile have seen their right-back search extended, bearing no fruit as of yet.

A frustrating search continues

Zanoli would have made for a good addition too. He’s got experience at a high level with a top side in Napoli and as someone who can play as a full-back, centre-back and central midfielder, he would have brought great versatility to Daniel Farke’s ranks.

Nevertheless, he’s headed elsewhere, leaving Leeds United with no choice but to continue their search.

Plenty of names have been linked to no avail and likely, even more have been eyed without their names coming into circulation in reports. The hope will be that the search bears fruit in the final days of the window, else Farke could be left really light on defensive options as he embarks on a crucial push for promotion from the Championship over the second half of the season.