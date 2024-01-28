Middlesbrough attacker Morgan Rogers is a man in demand. West Ham are the latest to make an approach, but this has been knocked back, according to The Sunday People [print edition, 28/01, page 63] (via Aston Villa News)

Middlesbrough only signed Rogers in the summer from Manchester City for a fee around £1m. But now the club value him at 10 times that.

Aston Villa have had concrete interest in the 21-year-old, submitting two bids, both of which have been rejected. With the move not close to being finalised, a new club attempted to hijack the deal.

According to The Sunday People [print edition, 28/01, page 63] (via Aston Villa News), fellow Premier League side West Ham have failed in their approach to sign Rogers. The Hammers have now reportedly withdrawn their interest as a result.

This has now paved the way for him to join Aston Villa in a £12.5m deal. The attacker is said to be very keen on making the switch. The deal is expected to be completed before the January transfer window closes next week.

Boro could look to the transfer market as a means of replacing Rogers should the deal go through. One such player who is reportedly on their radar is Notts County forward Macaulay Langstaff.

Middlesbrough should sell

Rogers has been a solid player for Middlesbrough and a difference maker in some games. However, he has just two goals in the Championship and Boro have several options in his position.

Therefore, selling him for a fee of £12.5m is great business. It sounds as though they have drove a hard bargain with Aston Villa in order to get the best deal, and that is exactly what they have got.

A fee of £12.5m can go a long way in helping Middlesbrough bolster their ranks, paper over the cracks left by a huge injury crisis, and they will hope that in turn this can improve their league position as they target a place in the top six come the end of the season.