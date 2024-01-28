Sheffield Wednesday have had a bid rejected for Orlando City striker Duncan McGuire, according to a report from The Athletic.

Sheffield Wednesday are five points from safety as things stand and are targeting signings in the January window to improve their chances of survival. Given they are the lowest scorers in the division, an attacker looks to be the priority.

The Owls have already missed out on Arsenal striker Mike Biereth who has since moved to Sturm Graz, and target Myles Peart-Harris sealed a switch to Portsmouth. They have now turned their attention to other targets, starting with McGuire.

According to a report from The Athletic, Sheffield Wednesday submitted a bid for the 22-year-old but this has been rejected. Their offer is believed to be short of the Orlando City’s valuation.

The 13-goal MLS forward has also been the subject to interest from fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers. A loan bid from Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side was also rejected earlier this month.

Continue to pursue

Sheffield Wednesday are certainly in need of reinforcements. With just four days left of the window things may begin to get rather desperate for Danny Rohl’s side. With time running out and if Orlando City’s valuation isn’t out of their budget they should continue to pursue the player.

McGuire registered 13 goals and three assists in MLS last season and he could be exactly what the Owls need. A goalscorer is clearly a difference maker and could go a long way in helping to keep them in the second tier come the end of the season.

However, if Orlando City’s asking price is too high it will leave them no choice but to look elsewhere. With just four days left, they may need to target players deemed surplus to requirements at their current clubs, free agents or loan deals instead.