QPR are open to selling winger Chris Willock, reports Alan Nixon.

QPR are currently fighting for their lives in the Championship and are sat in 22nd position, three points from safety behind their upcoming opponents Huddersfield Town.

Willock, 25, has made 21 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season and has chipped in with three goals and two assists.

In this latest update regarding his situation by reporter Nixon on his Patreon page, the Hoops ‘will cash in’ on him, assuming the right offer comes in for his services from elsewhere.

QPR winger latest

Willock is out of contract at the end of the season so QPR risk losing him for nothing this summer unless they cash in on him before the end of this transfer window.

He joined the London club in 2020 and has since been a key player, scoring 19 goals and 20 assists in 169 appearances altogether.

The former England youth international is a product of the Arsenal academy and played twice for the Gunners’ first-team as a youngster before heading out the exit door in 2017 when a move to Portugal with Benfica came about.

Willock was on the books of the Lisbon club for three years and was mainly used in their B team.

He returned to England for loan spells at West Brom and Huddersfield to get some game time before QPR snapped him up permanently.

His future with the R’s is now up in the air amid this fresh report that his current club would consider letting him leave.

Marti Cifuentes would need to ensure he had an adequate replacement coming in to step into his shoes if he was to depart. It would be a blow to lose him and not have someone else joining in his place.