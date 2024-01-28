Middlesbrough could be in need of a replacement should attacker Morgan Rogers seal a move to Premier League side Aston Villa in the coming days.

Middlesbrough are certainly well stocked in attacking areas. Even if Rogers secures an exit from the Riverside, with Aston Villa the most likely destination, the likes of Riley McGree, Sammy Silvera and Sam Greenwood can play wide left in his place.

They have Matt Crooks and Finn Azaz as available number 10s, whilst head coach Michael Carrick can call upon Emmanuel Latte Lath and Josh Coburn up top.

However, should Boro receive their £10m-plus asking price, this could be spent on sourcing a replacement. Given the recent development at QPR surrounding Chris Willock, this could be a move to pursue for the Teessiders.

QPR are willing to cash in on Willock according to reports. The 25-year-old’s current deal at Loftus Road is set to expire at the end of the season and so as to not lose him for free in six months time, they are open to offers.

A perfect solution

Middlesbrough are lacking some pace in attacking areas, with Latte Lath and Jones the only two who can hurt defences with their pace. Should they secure a move for Willock he would give them more speed in transition and would benefit them greatly.

He is also a huge goal threat. Despite QPR’s poor first half of the season, Willock has three goals and two assists in 13 Championship starts. Rogers has two goals in 14 starts and so is similar in terms of goal output, although Rogers does have six assists to his name.

Willock would likely thrive in a better team too. QPR are struggling and are third from bottom, whereas Middlesbrough are vying for a place in the top six. If they were to pursue a move for Willock, this could help improve Boro’s team and also Willock’s output too.