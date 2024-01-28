Leeds United are set to sign Sint-Truiden defender Daiki Hashioka, according to Belgian publication Voetbalkrant.

Leeds United have been in the market for a right-back following the exits of Luke Ayling and Djed Spence. The former joined Middlesbrough on loan, whilst the latter rejoined parent club Tottenham after his deal was cut short.

Archie Gray has been the go-to right-back for Daniel Farke’s side in recent weeks and months. However, given the teenager is more of a natural midfielder, the club understandably want a more natural fit in their ranks to be able to rotate or push Gray further forwards.

According to a report from Belgian publication Voetbalkrant, Sint-Truiden right-back Hashioka is in advanced talks with the Whites. A move is expected to be announced soon.

The 24-year-old is a seven-time Japan international and has excelled in the Belgian top division. His form has caught the eye of fellow Pro League side Genk, as well as Premier League outfit Luton Town. Leeds United are set to beat both fellow interested sides in the pursuit to sign Hashioka.

A strong solution

Leeds United needed to address their lack of right-backs. Hashioka presents Farke with a strong solution to their problem and will likely be used in rotation with Gray in that position.

Signing the player also gives Farke with the opportunity to play Gray further forwards. He can then influence the game even more so than he has been in defence. Hashioka will give his side more defensive solidity and his experience will be vital in helping the club achieve their goal of promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Also beating both Luton Town and Genk to the signing of the player shows the pull Leeds United have, despite being in the Championship. There’s a chance Luton Town could be swapping places and so this could have been a factor.