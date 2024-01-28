Hull City are closing in on the loan signing of Standard Liege striker Noah Ohio, according to a report by HullLive.

Hull City are looking to lure the attacker to the MKM Stadium for the rest of this season as they eye a place in the Championship play-offs.

Ohio, 21, has scored once in 16 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this campaign.

HullLive report he is in ‘advanced talks’ over a temporary switch to East Yorkshire with no option for the Tigers to buy.

Hull City striker latest

Hull need more depth in attack with Liam Delap and Aaron Connolly currently sidelined. Ohio would add more competition to their options up top and would compete with the experienced Billy Sharp for a place in the starting XI.

His goal scoring record hasn’t been prolific recently but he would inject more pace and power into Liam Rosenior’s side.

Ohio, who is a Holland youth international, has been on the books at Manchester United, Manchester City and RB Leipzig in the past and you don’t play for teams like that unless you have potential and something about you.

The youngster signed for Standard Liege in 2022 and fired five goals in 29 matches for the Belgian top flight outfit in the last campaign.

He played for Leipzig for three years before his move to his current club and had loan spells from the Bundesliga side at Vitesse and Austria Wien to get some experience.

Time will tell whether he will be able to hit the ground running immediately for Hull, assuming they get it over the line before the end of the transfer window next week.

The Tigers are back in action next weekend at home to Millwall as they look to build on their 1-0 away win at Sunderland last time out.