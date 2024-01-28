Chelsea have joined Crystal Palace in pursuit of Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton, reports Alan Nixon.

Blackburn Rovers will face a battle to keep hold of the youngster in the future amid interest from the Premier League.

Wharton, 19, has become one of Jon Dahl Tomasson’s most prized assets at Ewood Park and is attracting attention from the league above.

In this latest update regarding his situation by reporter Nixon on Patreon, Chelsea are now being linked with a swoop for him.

Chelsea eye Blackburn Rovers ace

There is an air of inevitability that Wharton will eventually move on from Blackburn unless they are promoted from the Championship anytime soon, which seems unlikely at the moment.

However, they can wait for the right offer for him and will be able to stump up a large sum for his services.

Wharton has been on the books at Rovers for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

He was a regular for the Lancashire outfit at various youth levels before he was handed his first professional deal back in 2022.

The England youth international, who has most recently represented the Three Lions at Under-20 level, made his first-team debut in August 2022 in a League Cup clash against Hartlepool United and hasn’t looked back since.

Wharton has made 45 appearances in all competitions for Blackburn already despite his tender age, 23 of which have come this term, and he has scored three times.

Blackburn are currently sat in 18th place in the league table and will be eager to hit some form after an underwhelming campaign to date. They are back in action tomorrow at home to Wrexham in the FA Cup.