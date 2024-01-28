Brentford have been priced out of a move for Sunderland winger Jack Clarke, reporter Alan Nixon has stated via his Patreon.

Sunderland have Clarke to thank for a lot of their relative successes so far this season. They are 7th in the table as things stand, but are level on points with 6th placed Coventry City.

The 23-year-old Clarke has scored 13 goals and registered three assists in 29 Championship appearances this season. His form has caught the eye of several sides, including Brentford.

The Bees have a long standing interest in the player and were reportedly weighing up a bid. Sunderland’s asking price was £15m back in October, as Brentford were eyeing a January swoop.

However, according to a fresh update from Nixon via his Patreon, their main priority is West Ham and former player Said Benrahma. This is mainly due to the Black Cats’ valuation of Clarke being too high. Brentford have therefore cooled their interest.

Keep Clarke at all costs

£15m is a relatively fair asking price for a player of Clarke’s age and ability. His potential is astronomical and so Sunderland should stand firm on their valuation.

The January transfer window can prove tricky to navigate. Clubs don’t want to be spending big money on players if they can help it and so are likely looking for cut-price deals, loans, free agents or reasonable prices.

If Brentford don’t feel Clarke is worth the £15m or there are better priced players out there, then they will likely turn their attention to other targets. This fresh update from Nixon suggests they have done just that.

Benrahma provides the Premier League side with a safer option. He has more Premier League experience, is older and cheaper. Although he is more of a short-term option as opposed to Clarke, the Sunderland man could be a summer target.