Blackburn Rovers are interested in a loan move for Swansea City striker Jerry Yates, reports Alan Nixon.

Blackburn Rovers are in the hunt for attacking reinforcements before the end of the transfer window.

Yates, 26, only joined his current club last summer but is being linked with an exit already.

Reporter Nixon has claimed on his Patreon page that Rovers want to lure him to Ewood Park on a temporary basis, whilst the Swans would be open to letting him go on a permanent deal.

Blackburn Rovers eye Swansea City man

It would be a surprise to see Yates leave Swansea this winter, especially after he penned a three-year deal when he signed for them in July.

He has made 31 appearances for the Welsh outfit in all competitions during the first-half of this season and has chipped in with seven goals.

Prior to his move to the Swansea.com Stadium, he played for Blackpool and was a key man up top for the Tangerines.

Yates was on the books at Bloomfield Road for three seasons and fired 46 goals in 139 games altogether, 15 of which came last term as the Tangerines were relegated to League One.

Swansea threw him a Championship lifeline six months ago and he has enjoyed plenty of game time since making the switch to Wales.

The Doncaster-born man is a product of the Rotherham United academy and played 52 games for the Millers as a youngster, scoring goals, as well as having loan spells away from Yorkshire at Harrogate Railway Athletic, Harrogate Town, Carlisle United and Swindon Town to get some experience.

Blackburn are now said to be keen on bringing him back up north from the Swans before the deadline next week.