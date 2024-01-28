Birmingham City are keen on a loan deal for Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, reports Alan Nixon.

Birmingham City are interested in luring the Premier League youngster to the Midlands for the remainder of this season.

Rak-Sakyi, 21, appears to be a man in-demand ahead of the transfer deadline next week and is also on Southampton and Ipswich Town’s radar, according to reporter Darren Witcoop on X.

In this latest update regarding his situation by journalist Nixon on his Patreon page, the Blues have joined the race for his signature as Tony Mowbray looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad before the end of the month.

Birmingham City eye winger

Rak-Sakyi would be an eye-catching addition for Birmingham if they were able to secure his signature.

He needs to be playing regular football at this stage of his career as opposed to sitting on Crystal Palace’s bench.

Hull City tried to land him last summer but saw a deadline day deal collapse, as per HullLive.

Rak-Sakyi has been on the books at Crystal Palace since 2019 having previously been at Chelsea. The England youth international has made 10 first-team appearances for the Eagles in all competitions, eight of which have come during the first-half of this term.

The youngster was sent out on loan to Charlton Athletic in League One last year to get some experience under his belt and he was a hit at The Valley, scoring 15 goals in 49 outings altogether.

Birmingham were beaten 3-0 away at Leicester City in the FA Cup on Saturday. However, despite their loss to the Foxes, Mowbray has made a positive impression since taking over from Wayne Rooney and landing Rak-Sakyi would be a statement of intent if they managed to get him.