Birmingham City and Preston North End are interested in Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle, reports Alan Nixon.

Tickle, 21, has made the number one spot his own at the DW Stadium during the first-half of this season and Wigan will face a battle to keep hold of him in the future.

In this latest update regarding his situation by reporter Nixon on his Patreon page, he has emerged on the radar of the Blues and the Lilywhites. The transfer deadline is next week.

Birmingham City and Preston North End eye goalkeeper

Tickle is apparently being watched by Everton and some other unnamed Premier League clubs, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

He is under contract at Wigan until the summer of 2026 meaning they are under no pressure to cash in on him anytime soon unless the right offer comes in for him.

The Warrington-born man has made 34 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this campaign and has kept 11 clean sheets.

He was on the books of the Latics’ academy from 2012 to 2018 before he was released. The stopper then played for Pilkington in the Cheshire Football League before moving back to the DW Stadium.

Tickle then had loan spells away in non-league at Warrington Rylands and Nantwich Town to get some more experience under his belt before breaking into the first-team.

He was also called up for the England Under-21’s squad back in November and his form hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Birmingham and Preston could see him as someone to bolster their respective goalkeeping departments ahead of the remainder of this campaign in the second tier.