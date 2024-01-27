Sunderland host Stoke City in the Championship this afternoon.

Sunderland come into this one sat 10th in the Championship table. Michael Beale’s side risk falling further down the Championship if they fail to win here and after consecutive defeats the mood is beginning to turn on Wearside.

Stoke City are under the watchful eye of Steven Schumacher. The Potters are 18th in the second tier and before their defeat last weekend, they were six league games unbeaten.

Sunderland team news

Patrick Roberts and Bradley Dack are both still a few weeks away from a return. Elsewhere, Aji Alese is out for at least a month and Dennis Cirkin has just had surgery which will see him sidelined for about three months.

Corry Evans and Niall Huggins remain out with longer-term injuries.

Sunderland predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Seelt

O’Nien (C)

Ballard

Hume

Neil

Ekwah

Clarke

Pritchard

Ba

Rusyn

Beale needs to change things up. Jobe is in dire need of a rest and has looked sluggish for a few weeks now and the head coach’s persistence with a system that doesn’t play a right winger is baffling.

Abdoullah Ba should come in for Jobe with Alex Pritchard left to pick up the ball in-between the lines where he is most natural. Other than that it is hard to see Beale making anymore changes. He could switch Jenson Seelt and Luke O’Nien to put the pair into more natural positions, but history suggests there is no chance of that happening.

Pierre Ekwah also looks like he could do with sometime out of the starting side, but with few options to come in for him he will almost definitely keep his spot in the squad.

The game kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.