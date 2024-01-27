Portsmouth loan man Abu Kamara is set to remain at Fratton Park beyond the transfer deadline, despite interest from Leicester City and Stoke City, according to a report from The News.

Portsmouth signed Kamara on loan from Championship side Norwich City in the summer on a season-long deal. However, his fine form in front of goal has led to transfer speculation.

His seven goals and four assists mean both Championship leaders Leicester City as well as fellow second tier side Stoke City have registered an interest in signing the player this month. But this will now no longer be a possibility.

According to an exclusive report from The News, the deadline for Kamara’s parent club Norwich City to recall the 20-year-old has now passed. Therefore, he will remain in League One with Portsmouth until the end of the season, putting an end to any pursuit from interested sides.

A transfer blow, but a boost for Pompey

Of course both Leicester City and Stoke City will feel as though they have missed out on an opportunity here. But perhaps their interest or offers weren’t strong enough to warrant Norwich City recalling their starlet from his loan in League One.

There may be the chance to sign the player again in just a few months time when he returned to Carrow Road, and so Leicester City and Stoke City may reignite their interest in Kamara then in the summer ahead of another potential pursuit.

With this update however, it does certainly come as a huge boost for Portsmouth. The forward has been integral to their relative successes in League One so far this season, and so keeping him at Fratton Park will boost their chances of maintaining their form and performance levels and ultimately improve their chances of promotion back to the second tier.