Leeds United are facing fresh competition from Brentford and Feyenoord in their pursuit of Burnley defender Connor Roberts, according to Mail Online.

Leeds United have allowed both Djed Spence and Luke Ayling to leave the club this month and so are in the market for a right-back.

Spence’s loan deal was cut short, allowing him to return to Tottenham, whilst Ayling has joined Middlesbrough on loan until the end of the season.

Youngster Archie Gray has made the position his own since breaking into the side. Yet given he is more of a natural midfielder, manager Daniel Farke may look to address this in the market by signing a natural right-back.

One player they have identified as a potential target is Burnley and Wales defender Roberts. The 28-year-old reportedly would welcome a move to Elland Road, yet the Whites now face competition according to Mail Online.

With Euro 2024 just around the corner and Roberts out of favour, many sides are said to be tracking him. Premier League side Brentford are said to be rivalling Leeds United for Roberts, as are Dutch Eredivise outfit Feyenoord.

Can Leeds compete?

Burnley are currently second from bottom in the Premier League and so there is a real possibility that Roberts could be playing in the second tier should he remain at Turf Moor.

Therefore, if he makes the switch to Leeds United he would guarantee Championship football at least until the end of the season, and there is certainly no guarantee they would secure promotion.

It is likely Roberts will want to continue playing at the highest level, either in the Premier League or overseas, rather than making the step down.

Therefore, a move to Brentford may be the best option for the defender, or moving overseas to Feyenoord should all parties see fit. It could be a hard sell for Leeds United, especially considering who they are up against in their pursuit of the player.