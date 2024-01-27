The latest Derby County team news as Paul Warne’s side gear up to face Cheltenham Town in League One this afternoon.

Derby County return to Pride Park on Saturday afternoon following their disappointing 1-0 defeat away from home against lowly Reading on Tuesday evening.

The Rams currently occupy 4th spot in the League One table and could rise as high as top or drop down to 5th depending on the results around them.

Warne’s men last met the Robins in early October. It was a day to forget for Derby County as Cheltenham Town ended their record-equalling poor form in front of goal by scoring their first goal of the season through Rob Street in a 1-1 draw. Fortunately, Curtis Nelson was on hand to level things for the Rams, sparing their blushes somewhat.

Derby County team news

As per to the Derby Telegraph’s Leigh Curtis, Warne could be without seven first team players for the Robins’ visit this weekend.

Long-term absentee Jake Rooney is continuing his recovery following anterior cruciate ligament damage sustained at the beginning of the season. Forwards Martyn Waghorn and Conor Washington also remain on the sidelines with calf and ankle issues respectively.

Craig Forsyth is likely to be out for the next four weeks following a calf injury picked up earlier this month against Fleetwood Town. Korey Smith is edging closer to a return despite a setback in his recovery, although Saturday will come too soon for the midfielder.

Tyrese Fornah missed Derby’s trip to Lincoln City through illness and was not involved in the squad on Tuesday against the Royals either, though he will be given the opportunity to prove his fitness ahead of the match.

Finally, Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules left the field on Tuesday with a hamstring problem. It is undetermined how long he will be out of action for, but he was due to undergo a scan following the setback.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Starting XI

Vickers

Elder

Cashin

Nelson

Wilson

Hourihane

Bird

Thompson

Mendez-Laing

Collins

Blackett-Taylor

Josh Vickers looks set to retain his newfound position as number one between the sticks in place of Joe Wildsmith, with just one change likely despite defeat in the Rams’ last outing.

Callum Elder will keep his place in the absence of Forsyth, whereas Eiran Cashin and Curtis Nelson are indispensable partners at the back with Kane Wilson the most probable right-back candidate ahead of Joe Ward.

Conor Hourihane and Max Bird will keep their regular spots in midfield, with Liam Thompson likely to play alongside them again following his first start since returning from injury on Tuesday.

Top goalscorer James Collins will be the starting striker as he has been all season, made even more inevitable now that John-Jules is injured. Mendez-Laing will play either side of him on the wing, with new boy Blackett-Taylor a likely candidate to take up the other winger role in place of Tom Barkhuizen. He could be set to make his full debut following his substitute appearance for the League One side on Tuesday.