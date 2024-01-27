Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is in talks with Brighton over a potential move, according to The Athletic reporter David Ornstein.

Leicester City have excelled this season under Enzo Maresca, sitting top of the table after 28 games played, winning 21 of those.

The January transfer window presents a perfect opportunity for the Foxes to bolster their ranks and maintain their momentum in the hopes of strengthening their chances of promotion. But it also throws up the possibility of other sides poaching their best players.

One player who has been integral to their successes this term is midfielder Dewsbury-Hall. The 25-year-old has nine goals and nine assists so far in the Championship and has been interesting several Premier League sides according to Ornstein.

With Brighton having entered into talks with the player ahead of a potential move, and Arsenal and Fulham also keen, we take a look at three players who could replace the potentially outgoing Dewsbury-Hall.

Stefano Sensi

This seems the most obvious replacement. Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi is nearing a move to Leicester City and could be the man to slot into Dewsbury-Hall’s role if he does exit the King Power before the transfer deadline.

The pursuit of the Italian has been ongoing for a number of weeks and looks set to be tied up in the coming days. Should the Foxes man leave and Sensi join, boss Maresca may not look any further for midfield reinforcements this window.

Josh Brownhill

Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill has been a big part of Burnley’s team so far this season, playing in all but one of their Premier League outings so far. He has also been given the captain’s armband in the majority of those games too.

However, the Foxes were linked with a move last month ahead of the January window opening and could reignite their interest if Dewsbury-Hall moves onto the bigger things.

Josh Da Silva

Josh Da Silva has missed the majority of the campaign due to injury but returned to action last week. The Brentford man is versatile and can play holding midfield, in the centre of the park or even as a number 10.

His versatility would stand him in good stead if he did make the switch to a side like Leicester City, who would profit from this greatly. A loan deal would be the most likely as a means of getting playing time under his belt and regaining his fitness, but this could be a shrewd move for all parties if it was to materialise.