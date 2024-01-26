Newport County could face a battle to keep hold of the former Republic of Ireland youth international before the end of the transfer window next week.

McLoughlin, 26, has made 36 appearances in all competitions already this season and has chipped in with six goals and seven assists.

Football Insider claim Wrexham, Rotherham, Lincoln and Wycombe Wanderers are keen on landing him.

Wrexham, Rotherham United and Lincoln City eye midfielder

McLoughlin only joined Newport last summer but has been a key player for Graham Coughlan’s side during the first-half of this campaign and has become one of their most prized assets.

He penned a two-year deal back in July meaning he still has another year left on his contract at Rodney Parade. They are under no pressure to cash in on him this month unless an offer that they can’t refuse comes in for his signature.

Football Insider reported earlier this winter that Charlton Athletic wanted him. However, there has since been a managerial shake-up at The Valley with Michael Appleton recently sacked.

McLoughlin was born in America but started his senior career in England at Ipswich Town.

He went on to play twice for the Tractor Boys’ first-team before he was allowed to leave Portman Road permanently following loan spells away from East Anglia in non-league at Bromley to gain some experience.

McLoughlin has since played for the likes of AFC Wimbledon and Morecambe in the third tier before dropping down a league to join Salford City last year.

He then left the Ammies and linked up with Newport but could now on the move again soon with Wrexham, Rotherham and Lincoln linked.