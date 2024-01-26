West Brom are set to sign West Ham’s Callum Marshall on loan following a new contract agreement for the youngster, it has been reported.

West Brom are in the market for some fresh additions this month but with less than a week left in the window, only Andi Weimann has come through the doors. There’s still time for Carlos Corberan to add some news faces though.

And, it seems the Baggies are on the brink of signing number two.

As first reported by ExWHUemployee, West Ham’s young forward Callum Marshall is set to join West Brom on loan until the end of the season. The reports were relayed by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who adds that the 19-year-old is set to sign a deal until 2027 with the Hammers ahead of his temporary move.

⚒️🔒 Understand 2004 born talented forward Callum Marshall’s set to sign new long term deal at West Ham ahead of loan move — valid until June 2027. Marshall will join West Brom on loan until the end of the season, as called by @ExWHUEmployee. pic.twitter.com/wgMQuVzwwN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2024

Marshall has caught the eye this season amid some impressive goalscoring form for West Ham’s youngsters. He’s scored 16 goals and provided three assists in 10 Premier League 2 games while also managing three goals and two assists against senior opposition in the EFL Trophy.

Ready for the step up?

After such impressive goalscoring in youth football, it seems like the ideal time for Marshall to step up to senior football. He’s making the move to a high level too, as West Brom are fighting it out right towards the top end of the Championship table.

Injuries have meant the Baggies have had to contend with shortages going forward but with Weimann onboard, Daryl Dike fit and Marshall on the way in, Corberan should have a good number of options to pick from over the remainder of the season.

Marshall is mainly deployed as a striker, but he’s equally as capable in attacking midfield too. He’s played in behind the no.9 on numerous occasions and has carried the same goal threat, which certainly makes for good reading for West Broom.