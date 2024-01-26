The72’s writers offer their Leicester City vs Birmingham City prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Saturday afternoon.

Leicester City will be looking to continue their FA Cup run with a victory in an all-Championship clash at home to Birmingham City. The Foxes have enjoyed a strong season to date and will be keen to put together a strong cup run alongside their league success.

Enzo Maresca’s side sit top of the Championship table and progressed to the fourth round with a win over Millwall earlier this month.

Birmingham City meanwhile are still adjusting to life under new boss Tony Mowbray, who replaced Wayne Rooney just under three weeks ago. Since then, he’s overseen two wins and a draw.

They also beat Championship opposition in the third round, playing out a 1-1 draw with Hull City before winning the replay 2-1 at St. Andrew’s.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Form can go out of the window in cup competitions but with two Championship opponents meeting, this is a little easier to call. Few clubs have had an answer for Leicester City this season and while Birmingham City have started fairly well under Mowbray, I can’t see them winning in this one.

“The Foxes can afford to rotate while still maintaining a high-quality starting XI and in front of the home faithful, it’s tough to see them losing.

“I can see the visitors making it a competitive game but ultimately, Leicester should emerge victorious. I’ll say they win 2-1.”

Leicester City vs Birmingham City prediction: 2-1

Harry Mail

“This tie will depend on what team Leicester put out. They made changes in the last round against Millwall.

“Birmingham played a strong team against Hull City and ended up beating them 2-1 in the replay. I can see this one going to a replay as well to be honest.

“The Blues are doing well under Tony Mowbray and will fancy their chances of getting something at the King Power Stadium. Enzo Maresca’s side will be mainly focused on their pursuit of the Championship title and could slip up here.”

Leicester City vs Birmingham City prediction: 1-1