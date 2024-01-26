The72’s writers offer their Sunderland vs Stoke City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Sunderland come into this one needing a win after two defeats in just as many games. Michael Beale’s side are 10th in the Championship table and the fans currently need something to get excited about after several weeks of poor decisions both on and off the pitch.

Stoke City lost last time out against Birmingham City. The Potters were six games unbeaten in the Championship before that and Steven Schumacher is beginning to stabilise the club.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“For me, the performance this weekend is just as important as the result for Sunderland. Even in the two games Beale has won since moving to the north east, they haven’t looked anywhere near as good as they did under Tony Mowbray and it has very much felt like papering over the cracks. It’s no good winning 1-0 if they are showing no signs of progress in their performances because that way they will never find consistency.

“Stoke City are without doubt a stronger side than what they were a couple of months ago, but they are still big underdogs coming into this one. The Potters went six games unbeaten but they didn’t blow anyone away and games were often settled by fine margins.

“I think that favours Sunderland here. On paper they have the players who are more likely to find a moment of magic and with both teams not really playing at their best currently, it will likely be settled by a bit of magic. A narrow home win.”

Sunderland vs Stoke City prediction: 2-0

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

James Ray

“The mood at Sunderland is hardly positive at the moment. A derby defeat, contentious off-pitch decisions and Beale’s struggle to win over the supporters makes for a tough atmosphere at the Stadium of Light.

“Stoke will be determined to capitalise on that, and I think they can here. They’re unbeaten in four on the road and with the hosts struggling for confidence and their home form patchy, I’m leaning towards an away win.

“The Black Cats boss hasn’t had it easy in the north east and this won’t help Beale and his bid to turn the tide.”

Sunderland vs Stoke City prediction: 1-2