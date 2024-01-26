Swansea City signed Rushworth on loan from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer. Since making the switch to the Championship side, he has played every single minute in all 28 games so far.

The goalkeeper has been an integral part of the Swans side who currently sit in 16th place in the table. Yet despite this they are just 10 points outside of a place in the play-off places.

Therefore, keeping Rushworth at the Swansea.com Stadium beyond the current January transfer window is vital. According to Football Insider, there have been offers to take the 22-year-old elsewhere, but these have been knocked back.

The report states the player is set to remain at Swansea City for the duration of his current deal.

A huge boost

This update is a huge boost for the Swans and head coach Luke Williams. He has been hugely important this season and so keeping him at the club means that they will have a better chance of climbing the table and competing for a place in the top six come the end of the season.

It it no surprise to see him linked with a move away. His ability and potential are astronomical, and so clubs competing at the higher end of the division or even possibly in the Premier League could be monitoring him. Although no clubs are named in the report.

Come the end of the season once his Swansea City loan deal has ended he could be on the move. If clubs are circling now, they could come back in for him in the summer. But this will be of no interest to Williams’ side who will profit from having him for the next few months at least.