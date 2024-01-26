Stockport County were keen on luring the youngster to Edgeley Park for the rest of this season as they eye promotion from League Two.

White, 21, spent the first-half of this campaign with Crewe Alexandra and was a hit with the Cheshire side, making 20 appearances in the league and chipping in with three goals and two assists.

He is now back with his parent club and Football Insider claim multiple unnamed Football League teams are now eyeing a potential swoop for him before the end of the transfer window next week, with the Hatters seeing a switch collapse.

Stockport County move fell through

White would have injected more depth into Stockport’s options in the middle of the park. However, there are plenty of other options out there for Dave Challinor’s side between now and the end of the month.

Newcastle have a decision to make on what to do with him for the rest of the campaign. He is currently training with Eddie Howe’s first-team.

He played for Carlisle United before switching to St James’ Park in 2010. He has since risen up through the academy ranks of the Toon Army and has been a regular for the Premier League side at various youth levels over recent years.

White is yet to make a senior appearance for Newcastle and was given the green light to head out the exit door on loan for the first time when Hartlepool United came calling.

The ex-England youth international has also since had a temporary stint at Exeter City before linking up with Crewe last summer.