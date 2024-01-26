Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl has said his side will only consider letting Wrexham-linked Lee Gregory leave if his valuation is met.

Sheffield Wednesday could cut ties with the striker before the end of the transfer window next week.

Gregory, 35, is on the radar of ambitious League Two promotion hopefuls Wrexham, according to reporter Darren Witcoop on X.

Röhl has provided this update on the player’s situation at Hillsborough, as per a report by The Star: “It is still the same. If some clubs want to take players from us, then we also have to find an agreement. It is the same for the players that we want, we have to find the agreement with their clubs.

“This is now about finding an agreement and if we find the best situation for everybody then it makes sense. If not, then they are players still for my team and it is about going forward together and being successful.”

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Sheffield Wednesday striker latest

Gregory has slipped down the pecking order at Sheffield Wednesday over recent times and his game time has dried up since Röhl took over from Xisco Muniz earlier this season.

He joined the Owls back in August 2021 and has since scored 29 goals in 100 matches altogether for the Owls. Prior to his move there, he previously had spells at Mansfield Town, FC Halifax Town, Millwall, Stoke City and Derby County.

The Sheffield-born man helped his current side gain promotion from the third tier via the play-offs last term under their former boss Darren Moore.

Cutting ties with him would be a shrewd move by Röhl. It would free up space and funds in his squad to bring in other reinforcements to help their push for survival.

He is out of contract at the end of this campaign though and is due to become a free agent in June 2024 so Sheffield Wednesday risk losing him for nothing this summer unless they cash in on him before the deadline.

Wrexham could see him as someone to further bolster their attacking department as they chase down the fourth tier table toppers Stockport County. Their current options up top are Paul Mullin, Steven Fletcher and Sam Dalby.

Phil Parkinson’s men were promoted from the National League last year and have adapted well to life in the Football League.