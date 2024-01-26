Norwich City winger Przemyslaw Placheta is drawing interest from a number of Championship clubs including Rotherham United, according to the Pink Un.

Norwich City man Placheta has found regular minutes hard to come by this season and with his contract up in the summer, there have been doubts over his future. The 25-year-old has been with the Canaries since the summer of 2020, penning a four-year deal upon his arrival from Slask Wroclaw.

This season, Placheta has made 16 Championship appearances, chipping in with one assist in the process. The majority of his ooutings have been off the bench and for the last three league games, he’s been left out the squad completely.

Now, fresh claims have emerged over the Polish winger’s future.

The Pink Un reports that Placheta has been told he’s free to leave before the end of this month, and he’s drawing second-tier interest. Rotherham United are among the Championship sides keen on Placheta, who has two goals and four assists to his name in 61 Norwich City appearances.

Best for all?

Placheta has struggled to make an impact in his time at Norwich City and with his deal up at the end of this season, an exit seems inevitable in 2024. If a resolution can’t be found this month, the Canaries will more than likely let him go at the end of his contract in the summer.

While Placheta hasn’t had the biggest influence in his time in Norfolk, he could still prove to be of value for another second-tier side. He’s a fast player often operating on the left-hand side but can play on the opposite wing to cut in on his stronger left foot too.

Norwich City boss David Wagner has played him at left-back at times this season, showcasing his versatility when required. Given his position in the Canaries squad and his contract situation, it likely wouldn’t be a particularly expensive deal for Rotherham United or any of his other admirers.