Sunderland youngster Jewison Bennette is poised for a loan move to Greek side Aris Thessaloniki, according to Sunderland Nation.

Sunderland signed Costa Rican starlet Bennette in the summer of 2022 and in his first season, there were promising signs from the young forward. While still looking like a fairly raw talent, the 19-year-old managed a goal and an assist in 15 Championship games.

This season though, Bennette has seen his opportunities far more limited. He’s played just twice for the first-team across all competitions and just once in the league, providing an assist in a nine-minute cameo in the thrashing of Southampton back in August.

As a result, speculation over a temporary exit has circulated, and now reports of his likely destination have emerged.

According to Sunderland Nation, Bennette is likely to head to Greece with Aris Thessaloniki. Hibernian were also interested but with a number of wingers on their books, the chances of regular minutes are higher overseas.

Best for Bennette

With only one Championship appearance to his name this season, Bennette will be better off spending the rest of the campaign away from Sunderland. He needs game time for the sake of his development, so hopefully he’ll find more action with Aris moving forward.

There’s no doubt that the 13-time Costa Rica international is a bright talent. He’s got the potential to develop into an influential player for the Black Cats in the future but while he’s on the fringes of the squad, Bennette will benefit from finding game time elsewhere.

An eye-catching loan with Aris could thrust him into contention when he returns to Wearside in the summer, so he’ll be aiming to make a good impression over in Greece to prove he’s capable of playing a part with Sunderland.