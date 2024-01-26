QPR are pushing to sign Royal Antwerp striker Michael Frey, Belgian reporter Pieter-Jan Calcoen has said on X.

QPR are in need of new signings to boost their bid for survival. Marti Cifuentes’ side sit 22nd in the Championship table as it stands, three points behind Huddersfield Town after beating Millwall last weekend.

New additions are needed, but it’s been a quiet transfer window to date. No one has arrived at Loftus Road yet, so they’ll be hoping to change that over the final days of January.

Now, it has been said that the R’s are pushing to bring in a new striker. Swiss forward Michael Frey is down the pecking order at Belgian side Royal Antwerp and QPR are looking to strike a deal for his services, as per reporter Pieter-Jan Calcoen.

Calcoen states that Frey is ‘redundant’ at Antwerp, while a separate report from HLN (via Sport Witness) says that Championship side are ready to bring him in on a ‘rental basis’.

#RAFC lijkt alsnog een oplossing te vinden voor de overbodige Frey: #QPR is aan het doorduwen. Zie @nieuwsbladsport. — Pieter-Jan Calcoen (@PJCalcoen) January 25, 2024

The prolific striker QPR need?

QPR have been lacking potency up top this season and it’s been a key reason behind their struggles. Lyndon Dykes is top scorer with four goals while Ilias Chair, Chris Willock and Kenneth Paal all have three.

Frey could be the talisman that the R’s need to stave off relegation. While he’s out of favour with Royal Antwerp, he does have an impressive 33 goals in 69 games for the Belgian top-flight side. He’s also found success in Switzerland with BSC Young Boys and FC Zurich while also testing himself in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga.

The 29-year-old has played at a high level and has found success in Europe, so his abilities could translate well to Championship football. It seems Antwerp are keen to get him off the books so with QPR desperate for a striker, this could be the move that all parties need.