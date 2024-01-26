Watford centre-back Ryan Porteous could be the subject of a move from sister club Udinese, Sky Sports has said (Transfer Centre Live, 26.01.24, 08:30).

Watford added Scottish defender Porteous to their ranks last January, bringing him in from Hibernian. The 24-year-old has played 42 times for the Hornets since, locking down a place in the starting XI under Valerien Ismael this season.

He signed a deal until the summer of 2027 upon arrival but now, it seems a swap to sister club Udinese is a possibility.

As per a fresh report from Sky Sports, Udinese could look to take Porteous to the Serie A if a player from a foreign club proves to be unavailable. The ownership link between the two clubs would more than likely make a deal fairly easy to do, though it would be a blow for Watford to lose a player who has started 21 Championship games so far this season.

Centre-back options

With Porteous eyed by sister club Udinese, Watford could be at risk of being left seriously light on options at the back. The Scot is alongside Wesley Hoedt, Francisco Sierralta and Mattie Pollock as the natural centre-backs at Vicarage Road.

On top of that, the latter mentioned Pollock is said to have requested a transfer away amid limited game time. A sanctioned exit for him and a swap to the Serie A for Porteous would leave Ismael with just two senior centre-backs.

That’s something Watford must avoid, especially with less than a week remaining in a challenging January transfer window. Porteous has been one of Ismael’s go-to players over the season so far, so losing him halfway through the campaign would be a big blow and would pose a tricky task of finding a replacement in the closing stages of the transfer window.