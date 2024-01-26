Notts County and Lincoln City are keen on Forest Green Rovers midfielder Charlie McCann, according to the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 25.01.24, 15:46).

Notts County and Lincoln City are both interested in landing the League Two man before the end of the transfer window.

McCann, 21, has made 29 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season and has chipped in with a single goal and two assists.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the Daily Record, he has emerged as a target for both the Magpies and the Imps this winter as they look to bolster their respective midfield departments.

Notts County and Lincoln City eye League Two man

McCann only joined Forest Green last January whilst they were still in League One but couldn’t prevent them from relegation during his first year.

He has been a regular for the Gloucestershire outfit in the middle of the park though over the past 12 months despite their troubles on the pitch and is under contract at New Lawn until 2026 meaning they are under no pressure to cash in on him just yet unless the right offer comes in for his services.

His future is likely to depend on what their new boss Steve Cotterill’s plans are for him between now and the transfer deadline next week.

McCann was on the books at Coventry City and Manchester United as a youngster before moving up to Scotland in 2021 to join Rangers.

The Northern Ireland international spent a year-and-a-half in Glasgow and mainly represented the Gers’ B team in the Lowland League before heading back down the border.

He is now being eyed by Notts County and Lincoln but it remains to be seen who is leading the chase.