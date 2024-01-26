The72’s writers offer their Millwall vs Preston North End prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Millwall come into this weekend’s game looking to get back on track in the Championship. After a narrow FA Cup defeat to Leicester City, they’ve been beaten in the league by Middlesbrough and QPR.

The defeats halted a three-game winning run and leave Joe Edwards’ side 18th in the table. They are a fairly healthy eight points away from the relegation zone though.

Preston North End meanwhile are six points ahead of the Lions in 12th. It’s been a poor few months for the Lilywhites since that strong start to the season but despite their struggles, they’re still only five points away from the play-offs.

Ryan Lowe’s side looked to have secured a hard-earned point against Leeds United last weekend, only for a late Joel Piroe penalty to condemn them to a fifth defeat in the last seven league games.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Preston have shown they’ve got some grit about them but ultimately, they’re just missing that extra quality across the board to bridge the gap to the play-offs. Their struggles on the road means they’re in for a tricky one at The Den too.

“Edwards will be determined to see his Millwall side bounce back after a thoroughly disappointing defeat to QPR, and I do think he’ll get the response he desires.

“I’ll back the hosts to claim an important result, condemning Lowe and Preston to more disappointment.”

Millwall vs Preston North End prediction: 2-1

Harry Mail

“I can see this game being really tight and maybe one of those matches that just one goal wins.

“Millwall have given themselves a boost by landing Japhet Tanganga and Michael Obafemi on loan this week. They lost 2-1 to QPR last week so will be keen to bounce back.

“Preston didn’t play badly at Leeds last time out and were unlucky to concede a last-gasp penalty. This one could go either way but I’m edging towards a Lions win based on the fact they’re at home.”

Millwall vs Preston North End prediction: 1-0