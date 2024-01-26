MK Dons starlet Max Dean has drawn interest from Ligue 1 side Toulouse and they’re willing to pay £1m for his services, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

MK Dons currently sit 6th in the League Two table as they target an immediate return to the third tier.

Striker Dean has been an instrumental part of Mike Williamson’s set-up since his appointment as manager in October. He has featured 24 times in all competitions for the Dons so far this season, registering 12 goals and one assist.

Having been allowed to leave Leeds United last January, he joined MK Dons midway through their most recent League One campaign. He hit the back of the net once in nine appearances before relegation was confirmed.

Now, as per Nixon’s Patreon, Toulouse are happy to pay £1m to prise the 19-year-old away from Stadium MK. The French side’s interest is said to have shocked the League Two side who are now fighting to retain him.

Dean was initially part of the Everton academy before joining Leeds in 2020, he impressed at youth level for the Whites but ultimately failed to break into the senior set-up before departing.

An impactful loss?

Besides the Toulouse target, the Dons have Mo Eisa, Ellis Harrison and Matthew Dennis as potential options up top.

Should they receive seven figures for Dean, they would be able to reinvest in their squad, although time is running out in the January transfer window for a thoroughly thought out replacement considering the late nature of Les Violets’ interest. He’s a player Williamson will not want to lose though, so they face a tough decision amid this high-profile interest from France.

This is certainly an interesting development to keep an eye on as we enter the final stretch of the transfer window. The Dons will have to decide whether they want to cash in and spend the funds elsewhere, or if they want to retain Dean’s services.