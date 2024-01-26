Middlesbrough have announced the signing of Luke Thomas on a short-term loan from Leicester City.

Middlesbrough have ultimately struggled with injuries in recent weeks, particularly in defence. The likes of Darragh Lenihan, Tommy Smith, Paddy McNair and Alex Bangura have been out of action, and Boro are looking to address this in the January window.

After securing the loan deal of Leeds United right-back Luke Ayling, Michael Carrick’s side have wasted no time in addressing their lack of left-backs, with the Teessiders having just announced the arrival of Leicester City‘s Thomas on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old had been on loan at Sheffield United in the Premier League but was recalled after a lack of playing time. He has already joined up with his Middlesbrough team mates and will be eligible for selection when they return to Championship action against rivals Sunderland next week.

A great signing

Thomas is exactly what Middlesbrough need right now. They have just one senior fit left-back in Lukas Engel and so needed to rectify this issue as quickly as possible. Bangura is out injured and Hayden Coulson is out loan at Blackpool.

Therefore, securing the surprise loan signing of Thomas eases pressure on Engel and on head coach Carrick. He provides a different option and vital experience having played in the Premier League throughout his entire albeit relatively short footballing career.

Carrick deployed Engel as a left-sided centre-back in a back five against Aston Villa in the FA Cup earlier this month, with Bangura providing the width at left wing-back. Therefore, this could be an option the Boro boss explores now Thomas has joined. They are in need of cover at centre-back too due to injuries, and if Engel can plug a gap, Thomas can then move out to left wing-back in games if needed.