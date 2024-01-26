The72’s writers offer their Liverpool vs Norwich City prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Sunday.

Liverpool sit top of the Premier League as things stand. Jurgen Klopp’s side got to the final of the EFL Cup earlier this week beating Fulham in the semi-final and they should be confident of progressing against Championship opposition here.

Norwich City are 8th in the Championship table. David Wagner’s side missed an opportunity to go into the play-offs midweek losing to Leeds United, a defeat which ended their run of three games unbeaten.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Liverpool got to one final this week and there’s no reason why they can’t do it again in this competition. Realistically nobody expects anything other than a win for the hosts here and many will question how many they will win by, not if they will win.

“Norwich City can’t afford to disregard themselves heading into this game. Anfield is a tough place to go and Wagner’s side will care much more about the Championship and trying to break into the top six, but they still have to go out and compete against one of the most dangerous sides in the county.

“Klopp may rotate slightly given they had a cup game midweek and there is a chance he fields a line-up which gives the Canaries a chance. For that reason I don’t think it will be a huge scoreline, but I simply can’t see past a win for Liverpool.”

Liverpool vs Norwich City prediction: 2-0

James Ray

“It’s hard to go for anything other than a fairly convincing home win here. Norwich City continue to struggle for consistency in the Championship while Liverpool fight it out at the top of the Premier League.

“There’s always a chance for an upset in the FA Cup, so the hosts will have to avoid complacency while the visitors can’t write themselves off. However, there’s a clear gulf in class between these two, and I think it’ll show.

“I’ll go for a 3-0 home win.”

Liverpool vs Norwich City prediction: 3-0