Leicester City and Stoke City are tracking Norwich City forward Abu Kamara, who is currently on loan at Portsmouth, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

Leicester City and Stoke City may be currently occupying opposite ends of the Championship table, but both are looking to bolster their ranks between now and the end of the January transfer window to improve their league positions.

The Foxes are vying for automatic promotion and an immediate return to the Premier League. Whilst the Potters may be down in 19th and eight points above the relegation zone but they are just 11 points off the top six.

One player the Championship duo have identified is Norwich City‘s Kamara according to TEAMtalk. The 20-year-old is on loan at Portsmouth and has impressed during his spell in League One. In 34 appearances he has found the net seven times, and assisted a further four.

His current deal at Carrow Road expires in 18 months time and so both Championship sides interested are hoping to test Norwich City’s resolve over the next week.

Norwich City shouldn’t sell

At just 20 years old Kamara could still play a part in Norwich City’s plans for the future. He has made a huge impression in League One and so should be able to make the step up. Whether that is with Norwich City or Leicester City or Stoke City remains to be seen.

The Canaries could benefit from keeping Kamara at the club beyond the winter window. He has made three appearances for his parent club and so has been given opportunities. If the club feel he could be a part of the first-team fold they should try to keep him.

However, if their asking price is met or exceeded then they may cash in. There are several players ahead of him in the pecking order at Carrow Road as things stand and if he thinks playing time is at a premium, a move to Stoke or Leicester may be more beneficial for the youngster.