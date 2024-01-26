Leeds United target Ben Johnson is willing to run down his expiring contract with West Ham, according to The Athletic.

Leeds United have been left with a void to fill at right-back following the departure of club legend Luke Ayling. He joined Championship rivals Middlesbrough on loan earlier in the month and will likely leave Elland Road for good this summer after the decision was made that he will not be offered a new deal, as per Football Insider.

With Tottenham Hotspur loanee Djed Spence being recalled by his parent club, Daniel Farke is without a recognised, fit, right-back. The club feel they need to add depth in this area of the pitch, hence their interest in Johnson.

The 24-year-old West Ham player was linked by The Athletic earlier this month, and a fresh insight has now emerged on his future.

The Athletic report that the defender has turned down two offers from the Hammers, and that their most recent offer – a four-year deal – was their last one. It’s understood that his preference is to stay in the Premier League and after rejecting new contract offers, he is willing to see out the final six months of his contract.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

A potentially great addition

Johnson has made close to 100 Premier League appearances for West Ham. Adding that sort of experience would certainly help Leeds United’s push for Premier League status.

If the top-flight aren’t able to reach an agreement with Johnson for a new contract, then it is unlikely that Leeds United would be able to acquire him in this window given their loan interest. But, perhaps a permanent offer could sway things as the Whites look to add a new right-back to their ranks.

In the event of promotion, Johnson is someone who could definitely manage the step up with Leeds United and if he was to join this month, he’d be a valuable player to have at Championship level.