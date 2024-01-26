Leeds United and Southampton have been linked to Bournemouth’s David Brooks in recent weeks and the midfielder has now spoken out about his future to the BBC.

Leeds United and Southampton are vying for a place in the top two this season. They sit in 3rd and 4th respectively but have significantly closed the gap on Ipswich Town in recent weeks.

With less than one week to go before the end of the transfer window, the clubs at the top end of the table will be eyeing players to help strengthen their squad and improve their chances of achieving their aim of promotion.

Bournemouth’s David Brooks has been linked to the Championship duo this month, and he has recently discussed his immediate future at the Vitality Stadium in an interview with BBC Sport.

“I just want to play first team football. I’ve had a lot of time on the sidelines and I don’t want to continue there,” he said.

“I’d love to continue my football here but it’s up to everyone what they think the best situation is.

“I’d rather be playing here but if he [manager Andoni Iraola] thinks there isn’t guaranteed football for me here I’ll try and explore opportunities elsewhere.”

Hope for the linked sides

Brooks’ interview certainly gives hope to both Leeds United and Southampton. The 26-year-old wanting to get more first-team opportunities and regular minutes means he may have to look at a loan move away.

The player will likely boost either clubs’ promotion hopes if he secures a move. He has bags of ability, skill and potential and can be a difference maker. There are lots of players in his position at both clubs however, yet his quality will likely still get him into the first-team fold with immediate effect.

Brooks did score and assist two goals in Bournemouth’s 5-0 victory over Championship side Swansea City on Thursday evening and potentially this could have swayed Iraola into keeping him at the club until the end of the season. But with playing time not guaranteed, Leeds United and Southampton may fancy their chances.