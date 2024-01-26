Ipswich Town have joined Norwich City and Watford in pursuit of Dundee United youngster Lewis O’Donnell, according to the Daily Record.

Ipswich Town are believed to be keeping tabs on the youngster’s progress up in Scotland ahead of a potential future swoop.

O’Donnell, 18, is currently on loan at Kelty Hearts in Scottish League One and has impressed this season.

In this update regarding his situation by the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 26.01.24, 11.31), the Tractor Boys are said to be scouting him along with rivals Norwich and Watford.

Ipswich Town join race

Ipswich could see O’Donnell as a player for down the line as they look to battle it out for his signature. Premier League outfit Burnley have also been mentioned as a potential suitor by the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 03.01.24, 10.41) so the player doesn’t appear to be short of options in England right now.

O’Donnell was given the green light to join Kelty Hearts on loan over the summer to get some experience under his belt. He has since made 19 appearances for them in all competitions in this campaign and has chipped in with a single goal and an assist.

He is out of contract at the end of this season and Dundee United risk losing him for nothing in June next year which would be a blow for them.

The prospect has been on the books of the Terrors for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

O’Donnell was a regular for their B team before he was loaned out but his long-term future with his current side is up in the air now.

Ipswich have a break from league action this weekend as they take on non-league Maidstone United in the FA Cup.